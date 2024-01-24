AUS vs WI: Marnus Labuschagne closes in on creating world record in day-night Tests

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Marnus Labuschagne

Amidst all the updates around the India vs England Test match in Hyderabad, Australia and West Indies are also facing each other in a day-night Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane. This is the second Test of the two-match Test series with the hosts leading 1-0. The second and final game will be played with the pink ball and it could be a special one for Australia's number three batter Marnus Labuschagne.

He is the most successful batter im day-night Test matches having amassed 886 runs in 12 innings at an impeccable average of 73.83 with four centuries and three fifties to his name. Labuschange has a chance to become the first ever batter to score 1000 runs in Test matches played with pink ball. Interestingly, Australia have played day-night matches in the longest format more often than any other team and Marnus has played seven of those.

David Warner is next in this list with 753 runs in 17 innings while former captain Steve Smith who will open the innings in the second Test is at the third place having amassed 663 runs in 19 innings. With pink ball swinging a lot especially under the lights, run-scoring becomes difficult and quite a few low-scoring matches have also taken place.

The major challenge for Australia will be facing the West Indies pacers who did well in the first Test bundling them out for just 283 runs in the first innings. The visitors will be keen on repeating a similar performance and this is when Labuschagne might have to bring out his best continuing his great form in day-night Tests.

Most runs in day-night Test matches

Players Runs Marnus Labuschagne 886 David Warner 753 Steve Smith 663 Travis Head 543 Joe Root 501

Squads

Australia Squad: Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Matt Renshaw

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva(w), Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph, Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Sinclair, Zachary McCaskie