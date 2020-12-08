AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli equals Rohit Sharma's world record with first T20I half-century in 363 days

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday added another feather to his already-crammed hat with his 25th half-century score in the T20I format during the third and final tie of the three-match series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Kohli scored his fifty in 41 balls laced with just three boundaries. It was Kohli's first half-century in 363 days, the last one happening on December 11, 2019, against West Indies in Mumbai when he had scored an unbeaten 70.

With the knock, he also equalled Rohit Sharma's world record of most T20I fifty-plus scores. Rohit managed the tally of 25 fifty-plus scores, which included four centuries and 21 fifties, in 100 innings while the Indian skipper managed it in just 85 innings.

The knock also helped him complete 3000 international runs in Australia and now stands only second on the list of visiting batters after Sachin Tendulkar who had amassed 3300 runs. He became the fastest to the milestone.

Talking about the match, the Australian batters were rather lucky throughout their innings. Matthew Wade survived an lbw scare after Indian skipper Virat Kohli failed to opt for the DRS within the allotted time. Glenn Maxwell was dropped twice and dismissed off a no-ball. Steve Smith survived a missed stumping by Rahul.

Wade scored a 53-ball 80 to anchor Australia's innings while being ably supported by Maxwell's 36-ball 54 to help set another big total for India, who have been unbeaten in the format since December 2019 and unbeaten in chasing since February 2019, against New Zealand in Hamilton.