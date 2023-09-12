Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah can get ruled out of remainder of Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan call back-ups

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, AP Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah

Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are doubtful to play in the remainder of the Asia Cup 2023 as the speedsters have been hit with injuries during the IND vs PAK Super Four clash in the tournament. Pakistan suffered an embarrassing 228-run loss to arch-rivals India in a rain-interrupted reserve day game of the Asian tournament. The Men in Blue dominated the contest in all departments and recorded their biggest win against the Men in Green in ODIs ever.

Notably, the trouble seems to have compounded Pakistan more as they face a threat of missing their key pacers for the rest of the Asia Cup. As per ESPNCricinfo, Haris and Naseem are doubtful to play the remainder of the Asian tournament. It adds that they are set to miss Pakistan's next game - against Sri Lanka in all probability. The Babar Azam's side has added backups - Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as a precautionary measure for the injured duo.

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed the addition of Dahani and Khan for Haris and Naseem after the loss to India. "Pakistan have called up Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups. The two have been called up after Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked up niggles in the match against India," a PCB statement read.

It added that the duo have been added only as a precautionary measure "keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next month." Both Haris and Rauf will remain under the observation of Pakistan's medical team. The statement added that the team will ask for a replacement from ACC only when the injured pacers are ruled out for seven days.

Rauf suffered discomfort in his right flank on September 10, the originally scheduled day of the India vs Pakistan Super Four clash. He did not bowl and bat on the reserve day, which left Pakistan wanting with their bowling resources. Meanwhile, Naseem Shah suffered an injury to his bowling shoulder on the reserve day but bowled 9.2 overs. Naseem also did not turn up to bat.

