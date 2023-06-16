Ashes 2023: India's only ICC Elite Panel umpire ready to officiate in England vs Australia Test series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia and England Test captains Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes

Ashes 2023: The two arch-rivals England and Australia are locking horns in a much-anticipated Ashes series at the former's home as both look to stamp their authority in the longest format of cricket. The English team look to win their first Ashes since 2015. Meanwhile, a panel of four umpires is officiating the match, and an Indian elite umpire is also set to join the high-octane series.

India's Nitin Menon is expected to be part of the umpire's panel in the last three Ashes. He states that the experience to officiate in the subcontinent has helped him learn a lot. "It has been an amazing experience working in the Indian sub-continent in the first two years, doing Test matches and then getting to officiate in T20 World Cups in Australia and Dubai. I am working with the best match officials and players have added to my umpiring experience. I have learned a lot about my own character, how I behave under pressure, so lots of positives," Menon said to PTI ahead of Ashes.

He added that the Indian players try and put pressure while officiating but he looks to stay in control. "When India play in India there is a lot of hype, a lot of big stars in the Indian team they always try to create pressure on you, they always try to get those 50-50 decisions in favour of them but if we are in control of ourselves under pressure, then we don't focus on what they are trying to do.

"It just shows that I am strong enough to handle any situation rather than getting worked up by the pressure created by players. That has given me a lot of self-confidence. Leading the Indian international panel of umpires at home has also been a big responsibility," he said.

"I did not have a lot of experience initially (when he entered ICC elite panel) but the last three years have helped me grow as an umpire," said the only Indian in the elite panel.

