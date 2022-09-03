AFG vs SL: Here's all you need to know about Sharjah Cricket Stadium - Pitch report, records

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER AFG vs SL - Pitch Report, Records

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are all set to kick off the Super four stage of the Asia Cup, and the match couldn't have come at a better time.

Sri Lanka would be high on confidence after beating Bangladesh in a do-or-die match. The Afghan boys, on the other hand, have been nothing short of invincible in this tournament all this while.

Before we dive deep into the action, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pitch Report

Sharjah is a small cricket ground, but the spinners may get a bit of help from the deck. The pitch aids the slower bowlers and it may get a bit tricky to bat on in the second innings as the spinners may get the ball to hold and turn.

Will Toss Matter?

Historically, the ground has seen the team batting first win 17 times as opposed to 10 times for the teams who batted second. This may be because the pitch tends to slow down as the match progresses.

Whoever wins the toss might want to bat first and put up a score in excess of 160.

Basic Stats

Total matches: 27

Matches won batting first: 17

Matches won bowling first: 10

Average Scores

Average 1st Inns scores: 151

Average 2nd Inns scores: 122

Score Stats

Highest total recorded- 215/6 by AFG vs ZIM

Lowest total recorded0- 38/10 by HK vs PAK

Highest score chased- 172/5 by SL vs BAN

Lowest score defended- 142/7 by WI vs BAN

Squads:

Afghanistan

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Noor Ahmad

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

