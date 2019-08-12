Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan wish fans Eid Mubarak on Twitter

Indian skipper Virat Kohli took social media platform to wish everyone on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Monday.

Kohli, who led the Indian team to a massive 59-run (DLS) win over West Indies on Sunday in the second ODI of the three-match series posted a message on his Twitter account, "May this Eid bring joy, happiness and peace in your life. #EidAdhaMubarak."

May this Eid bring joy, happiness and peace in your life. #EidAdhaMubarak — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 12, 2019

Apart from Kohli, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan also wished everyone a happy Eid on Twitter: "I hope your life to be spicy as biryani and sweet as sevaiyan. #EidMubarak!"

I hope your life to be spicy as biryani and sweet as sevaiyan. #EidMubarak! 🤲 pic.twitter.com/YpodRSv2Yq — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 12, 2019

On the eve of Eid, Kohli smashed his 42nd ODI ton against West Indies and silenced his critics who were questioning his conversion rate after century-less recently concluded 2019 World Cup.

After the match-winning knock, Kohli said it was his turn to step up and take up the responsibility in the second ODI against West Indies here after the early dismissals of his openers.

After the early departures of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, Kohli scored a brilliant 120 off 125 balls to help India post 279 for seven after opting to bat.

"We knew that anything over 270 would be challenging. It feels good to get a hundred when the team wanted me to get one," Kohli said after India beat West Indies by 59 runs via D/L method to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Sunday.

The final match of the ODI series will be played on Wednesday in Trinidad where India will look to continue their winning momentum at the Caribbean soil.