Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? Ian Chappell picks his choice between the two

With cricket action coming to a standstill due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, former and current cricketers are taking it to social media to interact with fans. While many are holding Q&As, some are also participating in live sessions on Instagram to talk about the game and beyond.

During one such session with ESPNCricinfo's Raunak Kapoor, former Australian cricketer Ian Chappell picked his choice between Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australia's Steve Smith.

He, in turn, asked, "As captain or batsman?"

To this, Kapoor said, "You tell me."

Chappell said: "I'd take Kohli both ways, as captain and batsman."

Another stunning InstaLive debut! Ian Chappell on what he’s up to during lockdown, swapping outfits like the Warners & another classic ‘neither’. Still as sharp as ever! #BeyondTheField pic.twitter.com/R4zqvrhw4M — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) April 30, 2020

The Indian captain is currently the only cricketer to have an average of over 50 in all the three formats of the game. He has scored 70 international centuries so far - 43 in ODIs and 27 in Tests.

Kohli is currently among the top-10 in the rankings across all the three formats. He holds the top spot in the ODI rankings.

Steve Smith, on the other hand, made a remarkable comeback after a 12-month ban last year, finishing the Ashes 2019 as its highest run-scorer. He is currently the no.1 batsman in Test rankings.

Chappell, meanwhile, was one of the most charismatic Australian leaders of all-time and led them to many-a-famous victories during his time at helm. In total, he played 76 Tests and 16 ODIs for Australia.

He was also asked during the session about bowlers he would liked to have captained and he picked former West Indies pacer Malcolm Marshall and former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram

