Tendulkar, Rohit or Kohli? Wasim Jaffer picks the best 'white-ball cricketer' for India

Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer named the best white-ball cricketer for India among Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Many current and former cricketers have been reflecting on their careers as cricket came to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many are also taking this time to look back at the careers of some of India's best cricketers and igniting debates over their superiority over the other. Wasim Jaffer, India's domestic stalwart and an important Test player during his prime in the side, found himself at a receiving end of one such debate.

However, Jaffer tackled it with unrelenting ease. During a conversation with CricTracker, Jaffer was asked to choose between Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar for the best white-ball player in Indian cricket. Jaffer replied, "Virat Kohli."

Virat Kohli, the current captain of the Indian team, is arguably the closest to Sachin Tendulkar in terms of his numbers in the current generation of cricketers. With 43 tons in his career already, Virat is pinned to go past Tendulkar for most runs in ODIs. He has scored 11,867 runs in 248 ODIs so far.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen to play the game, has scored 18,426 runs in 463 matches for the side, with 49 centuries to his name. He is also the first cricketer to score an ODI double-century.

Rohit, meanwhile, is the first to score multiple double-tons in ODIs (3). With 9,115 runs in 224 matches, he established himself as one of the best openers in modern-day cricket. In the 2019 World Cup, he scored a record five centuries and equalled Tendulkar's record of six tons in World Cups.

Jaffer has played 30 Test matches for India and during the conversation, he was also asked to choose between Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag for his favourite batting partner in the longest format of the game.

“It has to be Virender Sehwag, purely because he was entertaining,” Jaffer said. The Mumbai batsman has opened the batting with Sehwag during his Test career.

Jaffer was recently appointed the head coach of Uttarakhand team.

