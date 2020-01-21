Sachin Tendulkar challenges Vinod Kambli to rap his song Cricket Wali Beat, gives him one week to prepare

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB Sachin Tendulkar challenges Vinod Kambli to rap his song

Former Indian cricketer and a legend of the game, Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday challenged his former teammate Vinod Kambli to rap his song 'Cricket Wali Beat' and gave him a week's time to prepare for it. The song 'Cricket Wali Beat' was performed by the cricketer and Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam in 2017, which Sachin dedicated to all the Indian cricketers he has played with.

Sachin shared the video on his Twitter and wrote, "Mr. Kambli, I challenge you to do the rap of my song #CricketWaliBeat! You have 1 week. @vinodkambli349"

In the original song, Tendulkar takes the names of various Indian cricketers in the rap section and wants his friend Kambli to perform that exact section from the song.

"I'm going to give him a week's time," Tendulkar says. "So, by the 28th (of January), if he doesn't know how to sing that song, then he owes me something," he adds with a grin.

"Big challenge," Kambli is seen as saying in response.

Sachin and Kambli have been long-time friends. They were trained by the same coach, played for the same school and then for India. They pair burst into fame with their 664-run partnership with Sachin on 326* and Kambli on 349* for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier's High School in the Haris Shield semi-final in February 1988.