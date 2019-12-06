Four balls, Four results, One Man - Rohit Sharma's adventure on the boundary line

Image Source : BCCI.TV Rohit Sharma's had an eventful night on the boundary line during the first T20I against West Indies.

Rohit Sharma had an adventurous night on the boundary line during the first T20I between India and West Indies at Hyderabad. Within seven deliveries, the Indian vice-captain stole the show with two superhuman efforts off two consecutive balls, dropped a relatively easier catch off the next, but redeemed himself on the first delivery of the next over.

It all began in the 17th over of the innings from Deepak Chahar. Hetmyer played an uppish straight shot and Washington Sundar, who had dropped a catch in the previous over, misjudged again. However, Rohit Sharma hared across from long-off, dived and saved the ball from reaching the fence. It was an excellent one-handed save from the Indian vice-captain, saving a valuable run for the side.

In the next delivery, Kieron Pollard slapped a short delivery on the leg side. Rohit Sharma sprang into action again, taking a one-handed catch despite losing his footing. However, being dangerously close to the boundary line, he was forced to throw the ball away. His attempt received a loud reception from the crowd, and deservedly so.

Daammmn Rohit sharma 💥💥



finest fielder of the team 😍#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/unsFX6uj2h — Devendra gurjar (@dev_bhadana_45) December 6, 2019

However, it all seemed to go in vain when Rohit dropped Pollard in the third delivery of the over - on what was the easiest of the three chances. The Windies captain hit an almost same shot with more power, and Rohit, who was rightly placed for the catch, failed to grab the ball despite making a good dive.

The Indian vice-captain finally redeemed himself in the next over, even if it were Shimron Hetmyer's wicket. Taking on a drifter from Yuzvendra Chahal, Hetmyer slog-sweeped, but Rohit was placed at deep backward square to grab an easy catch.

West Indies eventually scored 207 in 20 overs in the first innings. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, stares at another record as he could become the first Indian to hit 400 sixes in international cricket in the game. He is only a hit behind the figure.