Image Source : AP ICC approves accounts for 2019 World Cup; welcomes Sourav Ganguly on board

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board met on Friday via teleconference in lieu of planned meetings to discuss urgent matters for decision only, due to COVID-19. The impact of the pandemic on the sport globally was discussed.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: "We continue to undertake a comprehensive business continuity and contingency planning exercise which will allow us to adapt to the rapidly evolving world in which we find ourselves.

"The ICC management will continue our contingency planning around ICC events and will also work with Members to explore all options available to us based on a range of scenarios connected to the pandemic."

Sourav Ganguly was welcomed as the BCCI representative on the ICC Board, whilst Cricket Australia and the Local Organising Committee were thanked for their efforts in staging the successful, historic and inspiring ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020.

The Board also approved the ICC audited financial statements for 2019 and the final accounts for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.