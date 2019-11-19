Bangladesh hand five-year ban to pacer Shahadat Hossain for assault

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain

Former Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain has been handed a five-year ban with two years suspension for assaulting his teammate Arafat Sunny during National Cricket League. He has also been fined Taka 3 lakh. The incident happened during the day two of the match between Dhaka Division and Khulna Division at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna.

Arafat had reportedly said that Shahadat was incapable in shining one side of the ball. The comments angered pacer and he subsequently attacked Arafat, slapping and kicking him. Shahadat has accepted the verdict of the match referee.

“Considering his past behaviour we decided to punish him for five years. The last two years of his ban will remain suspended,” said BCB technical committee chief Minhajul Abedin.

Earlier in 2015, he and his wife were accused of torturing am 11-year-old girl who they had employed as their maid. He then grabbed headlines for beating up a rickshaw driver in 2018 for hitting his car.