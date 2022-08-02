Tuesday, August 02, 2022
     
Washington shooting: Casualties feared; DC police term incident 'critical'

Washington shooting: More and exact details about the shooting incident were yet not known.

Vani Mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2022 8:13 IST
Washington DC, United States, shooting incident
Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Shooting incident reported in Washington DC

Washington shooting: An incident of shooting was reported from Washington DC in the United States on Tuesday. The incident was confirmed by DC Police Department. 

Taking to Twitter, DC Police Department said there were preliminary reports of multiple victims in the incident. 

"Critical Incident Alert: MPD has responded to the 1500 block of F Street NE for a shooting. Preliminary reports of multiple victims. Updates to be provided from the on-scene PIO. Media briefing area will be shared shortly," DC Police Department tweeted.

More details about the incident were yet awaited...

