Canada: Multiple killed in shooting spree targeting homeless people in British Columbia

Canadian Police said most of the shootings are in the downtown core of Langley and there is one report in Langley Township.

Ottawa (Canada) Updated on: July 25, 2022
Canada news:  Multiple people were killed in multiple shootings in the Metro Vancouver city of Langley on Monday in British Columbia, Canada. Police said that the killings happened in a shooting spree targeting homeless people. 

Police added that most of the shootings are in the downtown core of Langley and there is one report in Langley Township. They issued a cellphone alert to area residents at about 6:30 a.m. Monday, telling them to avoid the area.

Police closed off a large section of 200th Street, a main route through the center of the city.

Police later issued a cellphone alert saying a suspect was in custody. However, the alert said police were still trying to confirm if the man is the only suspect involved.

(AP inputs)

