Canada: Multiple killed in shooting spree targeting homeless people in British Columbia

Canada news: Multiple people were killed in multiple shootings in the Metro Vancouver city of Langley on Monday in British Columbia, Canada. Police said that the killings happened in a shooting spree targeting homeless people.

Police added that most of the shootings are in the downtown core of Langley and there is one report in Langley Township. They issued a cellphone alert to area residents at about 6:30 a.m. Monday, telling them to avoid the area.

Police closed off a large section of 200th Street, a main route through the center of the city.

Police later issued a cellphone alert saying a suspect was in custody. However, the alert said police were still trying to confirm if the man is the only suspect involved.

(AP inputs)

