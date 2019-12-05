Image Source : FILE US Embassy in Pak introduces optional visa delivery service

The US Embassy in Pakistan has announced the introduction of a new optional visa delivery service. The embassy said in a tweet on Wednesday that Pakistanis can avail the facility of having their US visa delivered to them on their doorstep. The service is optional and comes with a delivery charge, reports Geo News.

"Good news! We are now offering optional home delivery service for your US visa! For a cash-on-deliver fee of PKR 700, we will send your passport and visa to any Pakistani address. To utilize this new service, select the 'premium delivery' option during the application process," it tweeted.

