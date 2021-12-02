Twitter shuts down accounts posting pro-govt propaganda in China, Russia and 4 other countries

Follow us on Image Source : AP The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Highlights Twitter shuts down nearly 3,500 accounts that were posting pro-government propaganda in 6 nations

China and Russia are among 6 countries where these accounts have been shut down

Apart from Twitter, Meta also removed ovre 500 accounts linked to online disinformation network

Twitter has shut down nearly 3,500 accounts that were posting pro-government propaganda in six countries, including China and Russia, AFP reported on Thursday.

According to Twitter, most of the accounts that have been suspended were involved in a network that "amplified Chinese Communist Party narratives related to the treatment of the Uyghur population in Xinjiang," AFP reported.

It is not the first time when China was under the scanner for exploiting the Uyghur population in the Xinjiang province.

Beijing has been facing accusations of grave human rights violations against the ethnic minority in the northwestern province, where experts have estimated that more than one million people are incarcerated in camps.

The majority of the Uyghur population in Xinjiang are mostly Pakistani refugees who lead miserable life. Many countries including India have raised human rights violations being done against the ethnic minority.

Out of 3,500 accounts that have been shut down, 2,048 accounts are linked to the pro-Beijing campaign. Twitter disabled another 112 accounts that were connected to a company named Changyu Culture, linked to Xinjiang's regional government.

Apart from Twitter, Facebook owner Meta Platforms also removed more than 500 accounts linked to an online disinformation network, primarily based in China, BBC reported.

