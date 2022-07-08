Japan PM Kishida gets teary eyed as he condemns 'barbaric' attack on Shinzo Abe

Follow us on Image Source : AP Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, speaks to media at the Prime Minister's official residence Friday, July 8, 2022, in Tokyo.

Shinzo Abe shooting: Soon after an attack on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday addressed the public and condemned the "barbaric" attack. He got teary-eyed as he said doctors are doing everything to save Abe. Kishida said that such kind of act is never permissible in any democracy.

Kishida said Abe is in "serious" condition, local media reported. "It is barbaric and malicious and it cannot be tolerated. We will do everything we can. At this moment, doctors are working very hard to save Mr. Abe," said Kishida.

Kishida further said that the motive behind Abe's shooting is not known. The media outlet citing government sources also reported that Abe's shooting suspect is an ex-member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces.

The Japanese PM also requested everyone to not speculate about any political ramifications at the time. Japanese Police have identified the suspect arrested for shooting former prime minister Shinzo Abe on Friday as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old resident of Nara City, according to local media.

Earlier today Abe, 67, was rushed to hospital after he collapsed at 11.30 am (local time) during a campaign speech in the western Japanese city of Nara ahead of Sunday's elections for Japan's upper house of Parliament. Initial media reports, citing authorities said that it appeared that Abe was shot at in the chest and described the condition of the former PM as in "cardiopulmonary arrest."

Japan's public broadcaster NHK, citing police said that the suspected shooter is being held for questioning at the Nara Nishi police station and that he appears to have made the gun himself. While the police authorities were nabbing the assailant, the man did not attempt to run away.

(With ANI Inputs)

