Russian warplane accidentally fires on own city, destroying buildings and wounding 2 in Belgorod

Follow us on Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Belgorod: Russian warplane accidentally fires on own city, destroying buildings and wounding 2.

A Russian warplane accidentally fired a weapon into the city of Belgorod near Ukraine on Thursday (April 20), causing an explosion and damaging buildings, said a report by state-owned Tass news agency, citing the defence ministry.

The resulting blast formed a crater measuring 20 metres across on one of the city's main streets, said Belgorod’s regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov. He also announced a state of emergency.

At least two people have been injured after a Russian warplane accidentally fired a weapon into its own city of Belgorod near Ukraine late last night, causing an explosion and damaging buildings, the Russian defence ministry said.

“As a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod there was an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition,” the defence ministry said, reported Tass news agency. It is not immediately clear what kind of weapon was fired from the supersonic warplane.

A large blast was reported by local authorities in Belgorod, just across the border from Ukraine. Two women have been injured in the blast and some buildings have been damaged, regional governor said. Officials have launched a probe into the accidental firing.

The Russian defence ministry said a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane "accidentally discharged" aviation ammunition while flying over Belgorod, a city which lies just across the border from Ukraine. Two women were injured in the blast, said Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The defence ministry did not clarify the weapon involved in the incident. According to Tass, Russia said an investigation has been initiated and some buildings were damaged in the blast.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: India-Russia relationship among the 'steadiest' of major global relations: S Jaishankar

Latest World News