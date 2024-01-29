Pakistan elections: Over 50 per cent of polling stations declared sensitive

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC/REUTER Voting in Pakistan (File)

The Election Commission of Pakistan stepped up preparations for the upcoming February 8 general election in the country. In the latest move, the election body declared over 50 per cent of polling stations in Pakistan 'sensitive'.

"A total of 90,675 polling stations are being set up across the country, and 46,000 have been declared sensitive. Over 18,000 of them have been declared “highly sensitive"," an official said on Monday.

In Punjab, 12,580 polling stations have been declared sensitive and over 6,000 are highly sensitive, while in Sindh, 6,545 are sensitive, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,166 are sensitive and 4,143 are highly sensitive, he added.

In Balochistan, the total number of polling stations is 5,028, of which 2,337 have been declared sensitive and 1,730 highly sensitive.

A senior official of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said these statistics are tentative and may see some changes after the submission of security plans by the respective district police officers (DPOs).

“The ECP may direct the government to install surveillance cameras in each polling booth of the most sensitive polling stations to record poll proceedings, counting of vote process and preparation of results by the presiding officer, besides taking other appropriate security measures,” he said and added the respective provincial governments will be asked to install these security cameras.

