Pak govt denotifies prosecution team in Musharraf case

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Thursday denotified the prosecution team in the treason case against former President Pervez Musharraf.

The prosecution team was hired in November 2013, during the tenure of then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, reports The Express Tribune.

The special court, hearing the treason case against Musharraf, adjourned the hearing without any proceedings on Thursday and was informed that the government had dismissed the prosecution team.

The court was told that Reza Bashir, the government lawyer provided to the former President, was unwell and unable to attend the previous hearing.

Approving the lawyers' request, the court gave Bashir one more chance to attend the next hearing on November 19.

Musharraf, who took power in 1999, is facing a treason trial in connection with the detention of 60 judges of the superior judiciary after the imposition of emergency on November 3, 2007.

