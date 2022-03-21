Joe Biden to visit Poland for urgent talks with NATO, European allies amid Ukraine crisis

Follow us on Image Source : AP President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Washington.

Highlights US President Joe Biden will be travelling Poland's capital city Warsaw.

He will discuss the ongoing Ukraine crisis with Poland President Andrzej Duda.

He will also hold urgent talks with NATO and other European allies.

US President Joe Biden will be travelling Poland's capital city Warsaw to discuss the ongoing Ukraine crisis with Poland President Andrzej Duda, the White House informed on Monday. He will also hold urgent talks with NATO and other European allies.

Biden will discuss how US, alongside its allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian crisis that Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created. Biden will first travel to Brussels and then to Poland on Friday to meet with leaders there, press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The announcement regarding Biden's visit to Warsaw comes as Russian forces concentrate their fire upon cities and trapped civilians in a nearly month-old invasion of Ukraine.

Poland is a crucial ally in the Ukraine crisis. It is hosting thousands of American troops and is taking in more people fleeing the war in Ukraine. It became the face of many evacuations from Ukraine, including that of Indians stuck in the war-torn country. Poland has been one of the most vocal countries in asking fellow NATO members to consider getting more involved to rein in the bloodshed.

White House officials have said Biden has no plans to travel to Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had briefly crossed into Ukraine from Poland as a show of solidarity alongside that country’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba.

Latest World News