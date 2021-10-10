Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Afghanistan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Earthquake hits Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Afghanistan on Sunday. The quake was reported at 5.09 pm with its epicentre 110 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). The depth of the quake was 13 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 10-10-2021, 17:09:35 IST, Lat: 36.34 & Long: 71.35, Depth: 13 Km ,Location: 110km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan's Fayzabad.

So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.

