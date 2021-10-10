Sunday, October 10, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Afghanistan

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Afghanistan

The quake was reported at 5.09 pm with its epicentre 110 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). The depth of the quake was 13 km.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Kabul Published on: October 10, 2021 17:52 IST
Earthquake hits Afghanistan
Image Source : PTI

Earthquake hits Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Afghanistan on Sunday. The quake was reported at 5.09 pm with its epicentre 110 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). The depth of the quake was 13 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 10-10-2021, 17:09:35 IST, Lat: 36.34 & Long: 71.35, Depth: 13 Km ,Location: 110km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan's Fayzabad. 

So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.

ALSO READ: Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits Indonesia

ALSO READ: 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits northeastern Japan, 3 injured

Latest World News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News