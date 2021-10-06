Wednesday, October 06, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits northeastern Japan, 3 injured

5.9 magnitude earthquake hits northeastern Japan, 3 injured

However, there was no threat of a tsunami and no major property damage reported, according to the weather agency and local authorities.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Tokyo Published on: October 06, 2021 7:26 IST
5.9 magnitude earthquake hits northeastern Japan, 3 injured
Image Source : ANI

5.9 magnitude earthquake hits northeastern Japan, 3 injured

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck northeastern Japan early Wednesday, leaving three people injured, Kyodo News reported.

However, there was no threat of a tsunami and no major property damage reported, according to the weather agency and local authorities.

The quake occurred at 2.46 am, logging upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hashikami, Aomori Prefecture, with the focus in the Pacific Ocean off Iwate Prefecture at a depth of about 56 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, the news agency reported. 

ALSO READ:​ Earthquake of magnitude 5 hits Afghanistan

Latest World News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News