Earthquake of magnitude 5 hits Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan near Fayzabad early morning on Tuesday.

The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 05:50 IST with a depth of 150 km nearly 106 km from Fayzabad, Afghanistan.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 05-10-2021, 05:50:09 IST, Lat: 36.36 & Long: 71.31, Depth: 150 Km, Location: 106km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet on Tuesday.

On September 3 also an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

(With ANI Inputs)

