Coronavirus cases worldwide cross 7.5 million mark; death toll at 4,23,086

Coronavirus cases have crossed 7.5-million mark worldwide, taking the total number of patients to 7,583,908 on Friday. Meanwhile, 4,23,086 people died worldwide due to the virus. Till now, 3,835,183 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection, according to Worldometer figures. China has reported seven new coronavirus cases, including the first instance of local transmission in Beijing in weeks. Authorities said on Friday that the other six cases were all brought into the country by Chinese citizens arriving from abroad. No new deaths were reported.

Italy has registered 379 new cases of COVID-19, most in Lombardy, the northern region where the outbreak first exploded in Europe. The daily update provided by the Health Ministry on Thursday raised Italy’s overall total of known coronavirus infections to 236,142. Authorities say the country likely had far more cases, but that they went undetected since many with mild symptoms weren’t tested for COVID-19. There were 53 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, increasing the overall known death toll to 34,167.

Canada’s largest city will make masks mandatory on public transit because of the pandemic.

Here are the top 10 countries affected with coronavirus:

