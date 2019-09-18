Benjamin Netanyahu warns of ‘dangerous’ dependence on Arabs

Times of Israel reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced at the Knesset that he will lead the next government.

Knesset is the unicameral national legislature of Israel. As the legislative branch of the Israeli government, the Knesset passes all laws, elects the President and Prime Minister, approves the cabinet, and supervises the work of the government.

“We decided unanimously that we’re going forward together to negotiations that will establish a government led by me,” Times of Israel quoted Netanyahu.

“Now there are only two possibilities — a government led by me, or a dangerous government that depends on the Arabs. Now more than ever, with the vast security challenges that lie ahead for the country, a government must not be established that depends on anti-Zionist Arab parties. That’s our commitment to the country and to our voters.”

“We’re moving forward together, and the nationalist camp is moving forward together.”

Benjamin Netanyahu's statement comes after his party - Likud - trailed its main rival Blue and White by 31 to 32 seats Wednesday after an unprecedented repeat election, putting the country's longest serving premier on a shaky ground and raising the possibility of a unity government.

Israelis voted on Tuesday in their country's second general election in five months after 69-year-old Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition with a viable majority following April's vote.

Meanwhile, an official in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the Israeli leader had cancelled his United Nations General Assembly trip to New York.

Foreign Minister of Israel Katz will replace Netanyahu at the United Nations General Assembly.