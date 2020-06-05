Extremely rare white albino python found in Karnataka town. Watch Video

Image Source : INDIA TV Very rare 'white albino python' recovered from residence in Karnataka

A very rare white python was found inside a residence in Karnataka's Bantwal. According to the details, the white albino snake was recovered from inside a house after the locals complained about the presence of the reptile. The snake was later taken away and was released in the forest. The reptile did not cause any harm to the locals, or to the members of the family where it was found.

A video of the albino python was also shared on social media.

It's very rare !!

A white albino, was found in #Bantwal of #Karnataka, this #WhitePython was caught by snake catcher Kiran at house of Naushad, as per the instructions of forest department this very rare white reptile was later released in jungle.@indiatvnews @IndiaTVHindi pic.twitter.com/Wx7X6ZgG99 — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) June 4, 2020

White albino pythons are very rare and are not poisonous. However, such white pythons must be handled with utmost precautions as these can prove fatal if it crawls around the prey. White albino pythons can kill the target by squeezing the life out of it.

The Albino Ball Pythons have been found in their native regions of the central and western parts of Africa, but they are quite rare.

Generally, the reticulated python is the one that preys on humans. Attacks on humans are not common, but this species has been responsible for several reported human fatalities, in both the wild and captivity.

(With inputs by T Raghavan, India TV)

