Weather updates: Delhi witnesses light spell of rain, IMD predicts thunderstorm | DETAILS

Weather updates : A sudden change of weather was seen in Delhi, as the residents of the national capital woke up to a brief spell of light rain on today (March 18) morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, very light rainfall is expected on Sunday (March 19).

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Narwana (Haryana). Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Alipur, Burari, Karawal Nagar), Civil Lines, Seelampur, Vivek Vihar, IGI Airport, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Gurugram, Manesar) Deoband, Najibabad, Shamli, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar (U.P.) during next 2 hours," tweeted Regional Met Centre New Delhi.

On Friday night, the IMD's Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre predicted thunderstorms and lightning to lash the city.

"Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Salem, Coimbatore, Thiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Thirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamilnadu during the next three hours," the IMD said in a statement.

The weather department further said light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in various areas. "Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thirupattur, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Karur, Namakkal, Nilgiris and Sivagangai districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next three hours," the statement read further.

Earlier, on March 17, Thursday, the IMD's Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre had predicted thunderstorms and lighting in Maharashtra. Further, the IMD also advised people to take necessary precautions in anticipation of wet and stormy weather.

IMD warns of thunderstorms with lightning in Madhya Pradesh :

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds were likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh. The alert, valid till Saturday morning, came after parts of MP received light rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am.

“Thunderstorm with lightning, hail, gusty winds reaching 30 – 40 kmph speed, very likely to occur at isolated places in western and eastern MP," the `orange' alert read. An orange alert signifies a `be prepared' warning. Senior meteorologist at the IMD's Bhopal centre N P Meshram said the change in the weather was due to upper air circulation lying over Rajasthan and neighbourhood. A trough line passing through Madhya Pradesh was bringing moisture from the Arabian Sea, he added.

He expected the present weather to prevail for four more days. Sagar, Santa, Ratlam and Gwalior districts received 8.2 mm, 2.2, 1.8 and 0.8 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday. Other parts of the state too received rainfall, the IMD said.

