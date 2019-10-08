VIDEO: At IAF Day celebrations, Balakot hero Abhinandan Varthaman flies MiG-21 in Hindon

Balakot hero Abhinandan Varthaman flies MiG-21 in Hindon

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Tuesday led the formation of the Indian Air Force's MiG-21 Bison fighter jets during the Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The air show was marked by aerial displays of fighter aircraft by other Balakot heroes.

While Abhinandan led a group of three MiG-21s flying in avenger formation, Balakot heroes Group Captains Saumitra Tamaskar and Hemant Kumar flew a Jaguar and a Mirage 2000, respectively.

Abhinandan's aerial maneuver on the MiG-21 was greeted by huge cheers from the crowds.

The 87th Air Force Day was also marked by aerial displays of newly inducted attack chopper Apache and the twin-rotor blade Chinook chopper besides other aircraft.

Earlier this year, Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by the Pakistan Army after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during aerial combat. He downed an F-16 fighter of Pakistan before his jet was hit. Abhinandan Varthaman was released on the night of March 1 by Pakistan.

ALSO READ | Modi hails IAF for protecting country during conflicts

ALSO READ | Squadrons which participated in Balakot air strike awarded citations on IAF Day