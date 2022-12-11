Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV UP: Congress to start state-level 'Bharat Jodo Yatras' today to mobilise cadres ahead of Rahul Gandhi's march

Bharat Jodo Yatra: The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) is set to launch a state-level 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from today, December 11, in order to mobilise cadres for senior party leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing yatra.

According to reports, the yatra is scheduled to enter Uttar Pradesh in early January. Meanwhile, the state-level yatra will resume from Barabanki today (Sunday) and will reach Lucknow on Monday, December 12.

In a press statement, UP Congress Zonal chief Nakul Dubey outlined that the UPCC would be carrying out at least six state-level yatras from different places in the state. "The yatra from Barabanki will culminate in Hardoi on December 21 after covering various districts," he added, as per IANS.

According to Dubey, senior party leaders, including UPCC chief Brijlal Khabri would be leading the rallies ahead of Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan

Currently, the Wayanad MP is spearheading the party's yatra in Rajasthan. Earlier on Saturday, thousands gathered along the roads in Bundi district to welcome Rahul Gandhi-led march covered nearly 30 kilometres before halting for the night.

Gandhi had resumed the 94th day of the march from Gudli village in Bundi in the morning, after a day's break on Friday to celebrate his mother Sonia Gandhi's birthday.

Today, on its 95th day, the yatra will resume from Rajasthan's Baldevpura village around 6 am and will resume its final leg of the day from Papri in the afternoon.

About 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

The march that started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana before traversing through Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023, covering 3,570 km in 150 days.

