Two suspected Bangladeshi cattle smugglers killed in BSF firing near Cooch Behar border

Two suspected Bangladeshi smugglers were killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near the border area in West Bengal's Cooch Behar.

The BSF personnel spotted the men while miscreants from the Bangladesh side ventured into Indian territory and tried to smuggle cattle heads by establishing improvised bamboo cantilever.



The incident took place at Sitai in Cooch Behar district around 3 am on Friday.

The security officials warned them to go back, but miscreants didn't pay heed to the BSF warning. Then BSF troops utilised non lethal munition to deter the miscreants, but they attacked on BSF troops with iron dah and sticks.

Sensing an imminent threat to their life, the BSF party fired in the air towards miscreants.

Later on search, dead bodies of two unknown miscreants were found between the border fence and International Boundary.

India shares around 4,000 km of its land border with Bangladesh. West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram are the states which share the border with Bangladesh. West Bengal alone shares 2216 km of border.

