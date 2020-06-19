Don’t let China enter telecom, railway and aviation sectors: Mamata Banerjee at all-party meeting

Image Source : PTI TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attends all-party meeting to discuss India-China border issue

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that the government should not let China enter telecom, railway and aviation sectors. West Bengal CM also said that the nation might face some problems but we won’t allow the Chinese to enter. Banerjee gave her statement as she attended the all-party meeting through video conferencing called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the India-China border issue at Eastern Ladakh.

In the virtual meeting, she slammed China and its government stating, "China is not a democracy. They are a dictatorship. They can do what they feel. We, on the other hand, have to work together. India will win, China will lose. Speak with unity. Think with unity. Work with unity. We are solidly with the government.

She praised PM Modi for calling this all-party meeting and expressed party's solidarity with the Center. "The all-party meeting is a good message for the nation. Shows that we are united behind our Jawans. TMC strongly in solidarity with the government."

The virtual meeting was attended by the leaders from 20 parties including those in the Opposition camp.

