Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu reopens temples, resumes govt bus operations in Unlock 4.0

After a gap of about 160 days, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday reopened temples for the public. Besides, government bus services have also resumed their operations in the state. However, wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing is mandatory.

Tamil Nadu eases lockdown in Unlock 4.0: Key takeaways

Big temples in the state saw devotees wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Chennai Metro Rail will resume services from September 7 onwards and the decision on operating the suburban trains will be taken after a review.

Private organisations were allowed to carry on operations with 100 per cent staff strength.

In the hosiery town Tiruppur, the knitwear units started functioning with a higher staff strength.

As part of more relaxations from Tuesday, all shops, including grocery, vegetable and tea vendors can remain open for an additional hour till 8 p.m.

Educational institutions, amusement parks, zoos, museums and other places where people congregate in large numbers will remain under lockdown till September 30.

Following the relaxation in the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, the government began intra-district bus services. Officials said the number of buses will be increased gradually based on the demand.

However, private bus operators did not ply their vehicles saying that intra district transport with restrictions on the number of passengers is not a viable proposition for them. The private bus operators said they should be allowed inter-district operations so that it is financially viable.

(With IANS Inputs)

