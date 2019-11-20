Wednesday, November 20, 2019
     
Supplementary charge sheet filed against 2 in Dabholkar case

While Bhave is lodged in Yerawada jail under judicial custody, Punalekar, a lawyer, is out on bail.

The CBI on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against two accused-- Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave-- in a court here in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar. While Bhave is lodged in Yerawada jail under judicial custody, Punalekar, a lawyer, is out on bail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), through its special public prosecutor, Prakash Suryawanshi, filed the supplementary charge sheet in the court of assistant sessions judge S R Navandar, presiding over a special UAPA court here.

Dabholkar (67), a renowned anti-superstition activist, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen while on a morning walk here on August 20, 2013.

