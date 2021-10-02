Saturday, October 02, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. J&K: Civilian critically injured after militants opens fire in Srinagar

J&K: Civilian critically injured after militants opens fire in Srinagar

The incident took place at the Karan Nagar area in Srinagar.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Srinagar Updated on: October 02, 2021 18:32 IST
Srinagar: Civilian critically injured after militants opens fire
Image Source : ANI

Srinagar: Civilian critically injured after militants opens fire 

A civilian was critically injured after unknown gunmen, suspected to be militants, opened fire at him on Saturday. The incident took place at the Karan Nagar area in Srinagar.

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News