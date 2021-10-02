A civilian was critically injured after unknown gunmen, suspected to be militants, opened fire at him on Saturday. The incident took place at the Karan Nagar area in Srinagar.
A civilian was critically injured after unknown gunmen, suspected to be militants, opened fire at him on Saturday. The incident took place at the Karan Nagar area in Srinagar.
Top News
Latest News
Paddy to be procured in Haryana-Punjab from Sunday, CM Khattar makes announcement
CM Yogi Adityanath to hold meeting with officials in Uttar Pradesh
Ground Report: Paddy procurement delay triggers farmers to start another protest against Centre
Amid tussle between Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras, EC freezes LJP's party symbol
Watch Farmers protest from Karnal over paddy procurement delay
PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi's Gandhi Smriti
J&K: Civilian critically injured after militants opens fire in Srinagar
Delhi government trying to follow Mahatma Gandhi's vision: Arvind Kejriwal
Inspector suspended for custodial torture of Aligarh-based businessman
MI vs DC Live Score IPL 2021: Mumbai continue to fight as chase gets tense; Delhi past 100
IPL 2021 Purple Cap: Avesh Khan makes significant gain; Harshal Patel remains on top
RR vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Dhoni's Chennai take on struggling Rajasthan in Abu Dhabi
RR vs CSK IPL 2021 Toss LIVE Updates Match Today: Who will win toss today - Samson or Dhoni?
MI vs DC IPL 2021 Toss Today: Delhi win toss, opt to bowl; Mumbai bat
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni announce separation after 4 years of marriage
Bigg Boss 15 Contestants List: Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi & others to join Salman's show
Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: When and Where to watch, Theme, Contestants of Salman Khan-hosted show
Bigg Boss Winner Prize Money: Shweta Tiwari won Rs 1 cr while Rubina Dilaik took home Rs 36 lakh
Pushpa: The Rise: Allu Arjun starrer to release in theatres on December 17
UIDAI plans to open 166 standalone Aaadhar enrolment and update centres
Petrol, diesel prices hike for 3rd consecutive day across metros
Rapid growth and increasing adoption of crypto assets pose financial stability, challenges: IMF
CNG, PNG prices hiked in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad | Check revised rates
World is looking towards India as trusted partner: Piyush Goyal at Dubai Expo 2020
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool, Dyson Purifier Cool launched in India: Check price, features
Oppo A55 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications
Motorola Edge 20 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications
Asus VivoBook K15 with OLED display launched in India: Price, specifications
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya jet off for international trip | PICS
Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe India 2021: 10 pictures which prove she is real epitome of beauty
IPL 2021, Match 44: Chennai qualify for playoffs with six-wicket win over Hyderabad- In Pics
PICS: Deepika Padukone slays in an all beige ensemble as she gets spotted in city
LIVA Miss Diva 2021 Grand Finale: Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon & others glam up red carpet | IN PICS
Heart failure is same as heart attack? Breaking such 4 common myths about cardiovascular diseases
Ashwagandha to Neem oil, how Ayurveda can boost your pet's health
Covid-specific antibodies remain in breast milk for 10 months post infection
Fans remember Sidharth Shukla on one month death anniversary
Google Doodle honours Sivaji Ganesan on his 93rd birth anniversary
Idli on sticks: Bengaluru's epic food innovation leaves netizens amazed
Japan's next Prime Minister's cabbage pancake picture strikes a chord with Twitterati
Rashmika Mandanna, Vicky Kaushal brutally trolled for new underwear ad; netizens call it 'cheap'
Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp Status, Images
Gandhi Jayanti 2021: 10 quotes by Father of the Nation that will inspire you
Horoscope Oct 2: Capricorns can get some big responsibility in office, know about other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Use this color for your kitchen to infuse positive energy in your life
Deepika Padukone's highlights to Kareena Kapoor's Balayage, hair color techniques for festive season