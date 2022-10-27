Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan sentenced to 3 years in 2019 hate speech case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The court has found Azam Khan guilty in 2019 hate speech case

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been sentenced for 3 years in the hate speech case. Khan and 2 other accused were sentenced to 3 years in prison along with a fine of Rs 2,000 in the hate speech case of 2019.

The case was registered against Azam Khan at Milak Kotwali in Rampur on April 9, 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the then district magistrate, under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

Meanwhile, Khan has been booked in over 80 cases related to land, intimidation, extortion, and petty theft lodged against him in his home, Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. Despite being in jail, Khan contested UP Assembly election 2022 and won the Rampur Sadar assembly seat for the 10th time.

One time number 2 SP leader

Azam Khan, an MLA for ten terms from the Rampur assembly constituency, was a very influential minister during the Akhilesh government. Before joining SP, he has been a member of four other political parties between 1980 and 1992.

(With Agency input)

