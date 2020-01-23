Rs 50,000 being spent per day in security of Nirbhaya convicts after death warrant

Convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case are not just delaying the execution process but also costing the authorities a fortune. A sum of Rs 50,000 is being spent every day on the four convicts -- Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan (26) -- whose hanging is scheduled to take place on February 1.

The process began the day death warrants were issued against the convicts. The said money is being spent on the security deployed and the preparations for their execution.

According to reports, all the four convicts are being kept in separate cells in Jail Number 3. All the cells have two security guards each. These guards are rested every two hours. Other guards are deployed when the shift changes.

Convict Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma did labour work in Tihar jail and earned prison wages up to Rs 1,37,000. Akshay earned Rs 69,000, Vinay got Rs 39,000 for the tasks performed and Pawan managed Rs 29,000 for doing the chores. Mukesh didn't earn anything as he refused to take up any work.

Mukesh, Pawan and Akshay took admission in Class 10 in the year 2016. They appeared in the Class 10 examinations but were not able to get through. In 2015, Vinay enrolled for a bachelor's degree course but didn't complete it.