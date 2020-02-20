Thursday, February 20, 2020
     
Video: 4 Rare tent turtles found in Delhi's ISBT

Four tent turtles, a rare breed, were found near Delhi's ISBT. The recoveries were made by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday. The turtles were found in an abandoned state. The teams of Delhi Police are trying to find the gang involved in the syndicate.

Abhay Parashar
New Delhi Updated on: February 20, 2020 17:12 IST
Four tent turtles, a rare breed, were found near Delhi's ISBT. The recoveries were made by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday. The turtles were found in an abandoned state. The teams of Delhi Police are trying to find the gang involved in the syndicate. 

These turtles come under Schedule1 of the Wildlife Act.

Watch Video:

