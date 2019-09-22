Article 370 was a cancer that left Kashmir bleeding, says Rajnath Singh

Image Source : PTI Article 370 and 35A are biggest cause of terrorism in Kashmir: Rajnath Singh

As far as Article 370 is concerned, it was a 'nasoor' (cankerous wound) in the Constitution which bloodied our piece of heart and the heaven on this earth - our Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

"Everyone dreams. People say that they dream but it doesn't become a reality but our Prime Minister Narendra Modi did it and showed that we dream too but we dream with eyes wide open. Therefore our dream became a reality," he said while addressing a "Jan Jagran Sabha" (public awareness meet) organized by the BJP in Patna.

The Defence Minister further said that the biggest cause which gave birth to terrorism in Kashmir are Article 370 and Article 35A.

"This terrorism bloodied Kashmir. Let's see how much courage does Pakistan have. How many terrorists will it produce?" he added.

Attacking Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for asking people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) not to go to India-Pak border , Rajnath Singh said if they do they will not be able to go back to Pakistan.

"You can see they're already getting discouraged. Pak PM comes to PoK and says 'countrymen don't go to India-Pak border'. I said it's good because if they do, they'll not be able to go back to Pakistan. They should not commit the mistake of repeating 1965 and 1971," he said.

"If they (Pak) repeat it, then they should think what will become of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir...Human rights violations are committed against Balochs and Pashtuns there. If it continues,no power in will be able to protect Pakistan from getting further divided into pieces," he said.