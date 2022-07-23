Rajasthan, Telangana and Maharashtra witness rains; Delhi gets respite from humidity | All that happened today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI In Telangana, rains caused traffic congestion and waterlogging in several areas including the capital Hyderabad. The state police said that Five people died in rain-related incidents in Telangana.

Highlights Rains lashed many parts of the country on Saturday as states got a respite from humidity

IMD said that rains are expected over the west coast and central India is likely to shift southwards

Telangana state police said that five people died in rain-related incidents in the state

Monsoon in India: Rains lashed many parts of the country on Saturday as states got a respite from humidity, and some saw floods. The IMD said that rains are expected over the west coast and central India is likely to shift southwards.

Maharashtra's Palgarh district saw heavy rains, which led to citizens having no access to ambulances and other services. Visuals accessed by India TV showed Maharashtrians braving the pouring rain and crossing a river by foot for emergency services.

In Telangana, rains caused traffic congestion and waterlogging in several areas including the capital Hyderabad. The state police said that Five people died in rain-related incidents in Telangana.

According to Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi, two persons died and one was injured on Friday night when an old building collapsed and fell on an adjacent hut where the duo lived, due to incessant rains.

Delhi saw rains in parts of city Saturday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted light to moderate downpours and thunderstorms in the city for today. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is at 26 degrees Celsius.

For Rajasthan, Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for parts of state, indicating heavy rainfall during the next three to four days. According to the MeT department, monsoon will remain active in many parts of the state on Friday, Saturday and Sunday amid the activity of two new western disturbances.

Most of Haryana and Punjab, the grain bowl of India, received surplus rains between June 1 and July 23 as monsoon activity in the two states picked up pace in the last few weeks. The monsoon accounts for around 70 per cent of the country's annual rainfall and irrigates 60 per cent of its net sown area. Nearly half of India's population depends on agriculture directly or indirectly.

(agencies inputs)

Latest India News