Would have thrown out China in less than 15 minutes if Congress was in Power: Rahul Gandhi

Image Source : ANI Rahul Gandhi says if Congress would have been in power, it wouldn't have dared to look at India.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his recent rant against the BJP-led NDA government has said if Congress would have been in power, it would have thrown out China in less than 15 minutes. Rahul's statement has come at a time when there is tension prevailing at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but no conclusion has been reached so far even after several rounds of military-level talks between both the countries.

But, Rahul Gandhi's statement seems more of rhetoric rather than being filled with substance, as the former Congress president while making such statements must not forget what China did in 1962 when Congress was in power. Also, it's very immature of a leader who is a member of India's grand old party to make such statements as it's not a fight between 'two college friends' that one would be able to resolve in less than 15 minutes, but the issue is a very complex one here.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's statement, BJP's Dr Subramanian Swamy compared him to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi's brother Akbaruddin Owaisi saying, "sounds like Owaisi’s brother in another context."

Rahul Gandhi made these comments during his agitation against the Modi government following the passage of new farm bills. During one of his tractor rallies in Haryana, he said, "The coward PM says that no one has taken our land. Today, there is only one country in the world whose land has been taken by another country. And PM calls himself a 'deshbhakt'. If we were in power we would've thrown out China in less than 15 mins."

#WATCH The coward PM says that no one has taken our land. Today, there is only one country in the world whose land has been taken by another country. And PM calls himself a 'deshbhakt'. If we were in power we would've thrown out China in less than 15 mins: Rahul Gandhi in Haryana pic.twitter.com/JarmXUMTFs — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

The stand-off between India and China has been continuing ever since May while the tension escalated after June 15-16 clash. Though several rounds of military-level talks have taken place already between the two armies to resolve the tension, no conclusion has reached yet. Moreover, rather than pulling back, in August and early September, China made several attempts to unilaterally try to change the status quo at the LAC, however, all the attempts by the 'dragon' were thwarted by the Indian forces.

In fact, the Indian Forces now dominate a number of hill-top positions overlooking Chinese forces near Finger 4 area, south of Pangong lake.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage