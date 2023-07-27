'BJP-RSS not feeling any pain, because...': Rahul Gandhi blasts govt over Manipur violence

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the Central government of turning a blind eye towards the ongoing violence in Manipur, which has claimed more than 150 lives. MPs from the Opposition alliance INDIA, meanwhile, are scheduled to visit Manipur on July 29 and 30 to assess the situation in the northeastern state which is riven with ethnic violence since May 3.

Parliament's Monsoon session has also been witnessing a deadlock over the demand for a discussion on the Manipur situation. While the Opposition has been demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the issue, the government has been reiterating that it is ready for a discussion on the floor of the House.

In a video message, the Congress leader also accused BJP-RSS of dividing India. "You have patriotism in your heart. When the country gets hurt, when any citizen of the country gets hurt, then your heart also gets hurt. You get sad. But the people of BJP-RSS are not feeling any pain, because they are doing the work of dividing India," he was heard saying.

"On one side, you are sitting and you have love for the country and whenever the country is hurt or its citizens are hurt, you will also get hurt and you will be sad. But they do not have any such feeling in their heart. The RSS-BJP people do not feel any pain. Because they do the work of dividing the country," he told the Indian Youth Congress workers.

