PM Modi visits Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Punjab, meets with dera chief | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. PM Modi visits Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Punjab, meets with dera chief.

Highlights PM Narendra Modi visited Radha Soami Satsang Beas dera and met with its head Baba Gurinder Singh

Punjab Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa received the prime minister at the airport

Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and DGP Gaurav Yadav were also present on the occasion

PM Modi in Punjab : Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Radha Soami Satsang Beas dera in Punjab and met with its head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon. Punjab Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa received the prime minister at the airport. Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and DGP Gaurav Yadav were also present on the occasion.

PM Modi had met the dera chief in Delhi early this year in February ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi tweeted, "Tomorrow, 5th November I will have the honour of visiting the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Under the leadership of Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji, the RSSB is at the forefront of numerous community service efforts."

Radha Soami Satsang, also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, is located in Beas town, nearly 45 km away from Amritsar city. It has followers across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Later in the day, PM Modi will also be in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh where he will address rallies in Sundar Nagar and Solan.

"I look forward to being in Himachal Pradesh tomorrow, 5th November. I would be addressing rallies in Sundar Nagar and Solan. @BJP4Himachal is going to the people with the proven track record of development and highlighting the pro-people efforts of the double engine governments," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

Elections to Himachal Pradesh are slated to be held on November 12.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: PM Modi congratulates Israel's Netanyahu for general election win: 'Mazel Tov'

Latest India News