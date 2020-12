Image Source : @SECRETARY_MOHUA TWITTER PM Modi Narendra Modi to inaugurate construction of Agra Metro Project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the construction of Agra Metro Project on December 7 via video conferencing. Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and others will also attend the event that will be held at 15 Battalion PAC parade ground in Agra.

