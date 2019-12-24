Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
Citizenship Amendment Act will help us: Pakistani Hindu refugee thanks PM Modi

Hindu refugees from Pakistan in Rajasthan supported the Citizenship Amendment Act and thanked PM Modi for bringing the law saying they are poor people, the act will them.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 24, 2019 12:47 IST
Amid various protests taking place in the country on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC, Pakistani Hindu refugees in Jaisalmer held a march in support of CAA on Monday.

Speaking in the favour of CAA, a refugee said, "we have been staying here since last 5-7 years and we are yet to get citizenship. We don't get facilities. This act will help us lead a better life."

Rajasthan: Pakistani Hindu refugees in Jaisalmer held a march yesterday, in support of #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. A refugee says,"we have been staying here since last 5-7 years & we are yet to get citizenship. We don't get facilities. This act will help us lead a better life." pic.twitter.com/KzMXDQWEO0

— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

Elaborating further on their condition, a refugee said, "15-20 people among them were born in India but had to leave to earn their bread and butter."

"15-20 of us who born in India got married here but went to Pakistan to earn a living however later borders came up and they had to come  back, many of them belong to Bhils community," a refugee said.

A woman refugee thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act saying they will die but won't back. She said they are poor people, should be helped.

The Citizenship Amendment Act which created furor across the country was passed in Lok Sabha on December 9 and in Rajya Sabha on December 11.

The bill became an act after President Ram Nath Kovind on December 12 gave assent to it, which led widespread agitation across the country.

