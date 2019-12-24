Protesting students show black flags, block Bengal Governor's convoy at Jadavpur University in Kolkata

Image Source : ANI Bengal Governor's convoy blocked by protesters at Jadavpur University in Kolkata

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's convoy has been blocked by protesting students as he arrived at Jadavpur University to the attend the convocation ceremony.

Protestors gheraod the convoy of the Bengal Governor, showed black flags and raise slogans as he arrived to attend the convocation ceremony.

After his convoy was blocked at the Jadavpur University, Bengal Governor took to Twitter and said, "At Jadavpur University so that the students may get their degrees and enjoy the fruits of their labour and contribute to society. Unfortunately the way to the venue in the University is blocked. Unwholesome. No affirmative role by concerned in sight. Worrisome situation."

"The number of those obstructing is only around fifty. System being held hostage and those enjoined with the task are oblivious of their obligations. A collapse that can only lead to unwholesome consequences. Rule of law is no where in sight. As constitutional head concerned," Bengal Governor added.

"Media in such situations need to focus on public welfare as well and signal that student interests can’t be so put in jeopardy. A painful scenario that the Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor is oblivious deliberately of his obligations and looking for alibis. He is presiding total collapse of rule of law. Ruinous state of affairs," Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar lashed out at Twitter.

