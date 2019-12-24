Bengal: Truck carrying abandoned aircraft gets stuck under flyover in Durgapur | Video

Image Source : ANI PHOTO Plane gets stuck under flyover in West Bengal's Durgapur

In yet another incident resulting out of dense fog, a truck carrying an abandoned aircraft got stuck under a bridge in West Bengal. The incident was reported from Durgapur in the state. According to news agency ANI, the truck was carrying an abandoned India Post aircraft on National Highway 2, but got stuck below a flyover.

The driver of the truck could not ascertain the height of the flyover, due to which the incident occurred, sources said.

West Bengal has been witnessing a dip in temperature since Friday, when the mercury dropped to 10 degrees Celsius.

The mercury would plummet further in the days to come, a weather forecast for Bengal said.

People were seen wearing heavy woollens and lighted fires to keep themselves warm even in the afternoon.

According to IMD's "All India Weather Warning Bulletin", scattered downpour accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is likely over the eastern part of India between December 25-26.

"Squally weather very likely to prevail over the southeast Arabian Sea, southwest Arabian Sea and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean," reads IMD bulletin.

