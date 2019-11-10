Shameful! Pakistan Air Force puts Wing Commander Abhinandan's mannequin in museum

Image Source : TWITTER Shameful! PAF puts Wing Commander Abhinandan's mannequin in museum

Pakistan has given yet another example of its ability to stoop down to new low by displaying Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's mannequin in its Air Force Museum in Karachi. Pakistan journalist and political commentator posted on Twitter a picture of the display cabinet.

In his tweet, Anwar Lodhi mocked the IAF braveheart by saying it would have been "FANTASTIC" had PAF displayed a teacup in his hand.

PAF has put mannequin of Abhi Nandhan on display in the museum. This would be a more interesting display, if it they can arrange a Cup of FANTASTIC tea in his hand. pic.twitter.com/ZKu9JKcrSQ — Anwar Lodhi (@AnwarLodhi) November 9, 2019

The photograph shared by Lodhi on Twitter shows the mug placed on the left-hand side of Abhinandan who is also flanked by a Pakistani soldier.

This is not the first time Pakistan has indulged in such a shamefull act. Just before the world cup match between India and Pakistan an advertisement on a Pakistani channel featured a failiure of a spoof on Abhinandan and faced heavy criticism on social media.

On February 27, 2019, Abhinandan's MiG-29 was shot down by the PAF after it downed one of their F-16's a day after Indian Air Force struck JeM terror camps in Balakot, Pakistan. In a video released by the Pak establishment, Abhinandan was seen drinking a cup of tea while the Pakistani officers questioned the Indian fighter pilot.

Succumbing to Indian pressure, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had to return the pilot to India. Abhinandan walked through the Wagah border and was received with a cheer by the entire country.