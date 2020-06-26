Image Source : PTI (FILE) Odisha: 170 health workers and officials test COVID-19 +ve in Ganjam (Image for representation)

Corona warriors fighting at the frontline of the battle against Coronavirus are often at risk of getting infected. In Odisha, 170 suck workers were latest in the list of corona warriors who tested positive during their valiant battle to shield the society from coronavirus pandemic.

Kalinga TV reported that the 170 persons found positive included ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, police personnel and health workers. These corona warriors are from Ganjam District in Odisha. All of them have been admitted to Covid hospitals and are receiving treatment, said Kalinga TV.

Till Friday evening, Odisha had recorded 5962 coronavirus cases. Out of these 1654 are active cases. 4291 patients have been cured/ have migrated. There have been 17 deaths so far.

In Ganjam District alone, 811 coronavirus patients have been cured till now.

A total shutdown is in place in Berhampur Municipal Corporation area. The shutdown will go on till June 27.

