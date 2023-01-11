Follow us on Image Source : BHUPENDER YADAV (TWITTER). Cabinet approves setting up of national level multi-state cooperative seed society.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (January 11) approved a historic decision to set up and promote a national-level multi-state seed cooperative society under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002 which will act as an apex organization for production, procurement, processing, branding, labelling, packaging, storage, marketing and distribution of quality seeds.

Union Minister Bhupeder Yadav during a cabinet briefing said that approval of a national-level multi-state seed cooperative society under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would help in strategic research and development, and develop a system for the preservation and promotion of indigenous natural seeds; through various cooperative societies across the country with support from relevant ministries especially the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) and national Seed Corporation (NSC) through their schemes and agencies following the 'Whole of the Government Approach'.

Prime Minister has observed that all efforts should be made to leverage the strengths of cooperatives and transform them into successful and vibrant business enterprises to realize the vision of "Sahakar-se-Samriddhi' as cooperatives hold the key to rural economic transformation in the country in agriculture and allied sectors, said Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav during a cabinet briefing.

Primary to national level cooperatives societies including primary societies, district, state and national level federations and multi-state cooperative societies can become its member. All these cooperatives will have their elected representatives on the Board of the society as per its bye-laws, read an official statement.

According to an official statement, the proposed society will help to increase the seed replacement rate, and varietal replacement rate, ensuring the role of farmers in quality seed cultivation and seed variety trials, production and distribution of certified seeds with a single brand name, by utilizing the network of all levels of cooperatives. It read that the availability of quality seeds will help in increasing agricultural productivity strengthening food security and also increasing the income of the farmers.

The members will benefit both by the realization of better prices by the production of quality seeds, higher production of crops by the use of High Yielding Variety (HYV) seeds and also by dividends distributed out of the surplus generated by the society. The seed cooperative society will involve all forms of cooperative structures and all other means to increase the SRR, and VRR by ensuring the role of farmers in quality seed cultivation and seed variety trials, production and distribution of certified seeds with a single brand name.

Quality seeds production through this national-level seed cooperative society will increase the agriculture production in the country thereby leading to more employment in the agriculture and cooperative sector; reducing the dependence on imported seeds and providing a boost to the rural economy, promoting "Make in India" and leading to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

